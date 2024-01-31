Thai police warn Liverpool fans not to fall for Xabi Alonso scam

Police in Thailand have issued a warning to Liverpool fans about an online scam impersonating Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso.
Alonso is among the favourites to take over from Jürgen Klopp, who shocked fans on Friday by announcing he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.
With speculation about Alonso's future spreading across the globe, scammers are using his name as an opportunity to trick ordinary people out of money.
The Central Investigation Bureau in Thailand have since found a viral message purporting to show the Spaniard's Instagram account asking for donations of 300 baht (£6.69) to help cover his flight costs.
Written in Thai, the message says:
I am Xabi Alonso, I will be in charge of Liverpool next season, but I am short of money for my flights to Liverpool.
The Premier League is enormously popular in Thailand and Liverpool are one of the best supported teams in Thailand, with the club regularly travelling to neighbouring countries throughout Asia for their pre-season preparations.
Due to the fact that Premier League football and Liverpool are huge in Thailand, the authorities has urged fans to be cautious of similar scams.
They advised people not to transfer money or click on suspicious links shared by unknown individuals, and to report any such activity to the police.