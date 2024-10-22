Hacked Juventus' X account 'announce' Arda Güler signing
|Photo: @10ardaguler
Juventus supporters were thrilled on Monday afternoon when the the Italian giants appeared to make the shock transfer of Güler ahead of the January transfer window.
Unfortunately for Juventus fans, the news was totally untrue.
Our Juventus English account has been compromised.
Please ignore the false information being published on this account. We are working on the issue.
The 19-year-old is viewed as one of the most promising youngsters in European football thanks to his performances at Fenerbahçe.
He earned a big-money move to Madrid at the start of last season, but has found himself limited for game time.
Dubbed the "Turkish Messi", Güler has made just 22 appearances for Madrid, with the Turkey international largely limited to a role from the bench.
