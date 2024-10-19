Ex-Real Madrid player finds out child isn't his despite getting tattoo of baby's name
|Photo: Globo
Earlier in the month, Tobias, along with his ex-wife Ingrid Lima welcomed their daughter, Maitê, to the world.
In honour of her birth, the 20-year-old decided to get Maitê's name tattooed on his arm.
However, in a devastating post on Instagram, Lima has confirmed a DNA test proved Tobias was not the biological father of the child.
I came to give a statement about something that is getting annoying and that, unfortunately, I would have to come out on publicly to give you an explanation.
Vinícius and I haven't been together for a while. During that time, I was in a relationship with someone and so was he.
We both moved on with our lives. In the meantime, Maitê came along.
We decided to do a DNA test, and it turns out Maitê is not Vinícius' daughter.
I sincerely ask everyone to stop attacking him. It was my request that he not attend the birth or post anything about Maitê until the DNA results were in.
Vinícius and I have already discussed everything and reached an amicable understanding.
Tobias has not yet commented on the result of the test. It is also not yet known who the actual father is.
The right-back began his youth career with Brazilian side Internacional before moving to Shakhtar Donetsk in 2022.
Since moving to the Ukrainian club, Tobias has been loaned to Spanish giants Madrid for the last two years.
He made 61 appearances for Real Madrid Castilla and also played one match for the senior side, a 3-1 win over Arandina in the Copa del Rey.
Tobias returned to Shakhtar for the start of this season after Madrid opted not to exercise their €15 million buy option.
