Real Madrid's website crashes after Kylian Mbappé announcement
|Photo: @KMbappe
After a long transfer saga, the 25-year-old was finally unveiled as the newest member of the now 15-time Champions League winners on Monday.
In one of the biggest transfers in recent years, Mbappé has signed a five-year contract at the Bernabéu.
READ MORE: Kylian Mbappé admits to being AC Milan fan
Understandably, the transfer announcement has blown up the Internet.
Such was the move so highly anticipated, the club's website crashed as fans desperately attempted to look up the news.
In the first 8 minutes after the news was announced, accessing the website was impossible, and users were greeted by an error message.
