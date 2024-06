Real Madrid's website crashes after Kylian Mbappé announcement

Get new posts by email: Subscribe

The official website of Real Madrid crashed due to the sheer influx of visitors as the long-awaited signing of Kylian Mbappé was confirmed.After a long transfer saga, the 25-year-old was finally unveiled as the newest member of the now 15-time Champions League winners on Monday In one of the biggest transfers in recent years, Mbappé has signed a five-year contract at the Bernabéu.Understandably, the transfer announcement has blown up the Internet.Such was the move so highly anticipated, the club's website crashed as fans desperately attempted to look up the news.In the first 8 minutes after the news was announced, accessing the website was impossible, and users were greeted by an error message.Mbappé leaves as Paris Saint-Germain's all-time record goalscorer, having scored 256 goals in 308 appearances over seven years in Paris.