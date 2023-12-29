Ex-scout regrets not convincing Kylian Mbappé to join Arsenal

Former Arsenal scout Gilles Grimandi acknowledges that the failed attempt to bring Kylian Mbappé to the Gunners is a source of regret for him.
Aged just 17 at the time, Mbappé was a key target for Arsenal, with Grimandi revealing the club held talks with the Frenchman about joining.
But the deal never came to fruition as Grimandi exclusively explained to Ladbrokes Fanzone.
We met his parents in London who came to the training ground and alongside Arsène [Wenger] and Richard Law [then transfer chief] we travelled to meet Kylian in the South of France.
We tried to convince him, but I don't think it was the best time for us - that meeting took place the day after we'd just lost to Swansea at home in the league, which itself followed a defeat at Old Trafford and I remember we had a big game away just three days later against Tottenham, so the timing wasn't ideal.
We tried, and I really don't think we were far from getting him, but he declined the project and signed a new deal with Monaco.
I'd say it is probably the biggest disappointment in my 15 years as an Arsenal scout, not convincing Kylian Mbappe to sign for the club.
Mbappé went on to fire the goals which won AS Monaco the Ligue 1 title a year later, and the rest, as they say, is history.