OFFICIAL: Real Madrid finally announce Kylian Mbappé signing

After months of rumour and speculation, Kylian Mbappé has finally been confirmed as a Real Madrid player.Having long been linked with a move to the Spanish capital, Mbappé announced last month that he will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain once his contract expires this summer.Mbappé has been on' radar for seven years, and finally, they've got their hands on the 25-year-old.The Frenchman will officially join Madrid on July 1, when his PSG contract comes to an end, with Mbappé signing a five-year contract.

A dream come true. So happy and proud to join the club of my dreams Real Madrid.



Nobody can understand how excited I am right now.



Can't wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. Hala Madrid!

Mbappé is expected to wear the vacant number nine, which was last held by his countryman Karim Benzema.The expectation is that Mbappé will be unveiled as a Madrid player after the conclusion of Euro 2024, where he will captain France.The former AS Monaco forward expressed his delight at making the move on his social media accounts.Mbappé will line up next season in-already fearsome attack in Madrid alongside the likes of Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo and fellow new boy Endrick.After bursting onto the scene as a teenager, Mbappé became one of the most talented youngsters in world of football and PSG spent a huge figure to bring him to the club in 2018.During his time with PSG, Mbappé scored 256 goals in 308 games for the club, becoming their all-time leading goalscorer.