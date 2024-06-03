OFFICIAL: Real Madrid finally announce Kylian Mbappé signing
|Photo: @KMbappe
Having long been linked with a move to the Spanish capital, Mbappé announced last month that he will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain once his contract expires this summer.
Mbappé has been on Los Blancos' radar for seven years, and finally, they've got their hands on the 25-year-old.
The Frenchman will officially join Madrid on July 1, when his PSG contract comes to an end, with Mbappé signing a five-year contract.
Mbappé is expected to wear the vacant number nine, which was last held by his countryman Karim Benzema.
#WelcomeMbappé pic.twitter.com/kAhxdEjnLA— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) June 3, 2024
The expectation is that Mbappé will be unveiled as a Madrid player after the conclusion of Euro 2024, where he will captain France.
The former AS Monaco forward expressed his delight at making the move on his social media accounts.
A dream come true. So happy and proud to join the club of my dreams Real Madrid.
Nobody can understand how excited I am right now.
Can't wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. Hala Madrid!
Mbappé will line up next season in-already fearsome attack in Madrid alongside the likes of Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo and fellow new boy Endrick.
After bursting onto the scene as a teenager, Mbappé became one of the most talented youngsters in world of football and PSG spent a huge figure to bring him to the club in 2018.
During his time with PSG, Mbappé scored 256 goals in 308 games for the club, becoming their all-time leading goalscorer.
