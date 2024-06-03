Home carlo ancelotti champions league jose mourinho news real madrid

José Mourinho heaps praise on 'proper coach' Carlo Ancelotti

Updated: 0 min read
Photo: Getty Images
José Mourinho has paid tribute to Carlo Ancelotti after the Italian guided Real Madrid to a sixth Champions League triumph in 11 years.

The Spanish giants defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 after an enthralling Champions League final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinícius Júnior proved the difference on a dramatic night in the English capital.

This was the Madrid's 15th triumph in this competition, eight more than any other club.

It was also Ancelotti's third Champions League trophy with Los Blancos and the fifth in his coaching career.

And the veteran Italian boss has received plenty of praise for his exploits from his colleague Mourinho.

When asked about Ancelotti, TNT Sports pundit Mourinho said:

He's not a social media coach, he's a proper coach.

He comes from meritocracy. Go to his office and look at his medals.

Ancelotti is the only man in football history to have won all five of Europe's big leagues - Serie A, Premier League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and La Liga.

