José Mourinho heaps praise on 'proper coach' Carlo Ancelotti
The Spanish giants defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 after an enthralling Champions League final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.
Goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinícius Júnior proved the difference on a dramatic night in the English capital.
This was the Madrid's 15th triumph in this competition, eight more than any other club.
It was also Ancelotti's third Champions League trophy with Los Blancos and the fifth in his coaching career.
And the veteran Italian boss has received plenty of praise for his exploits from his colleague Mourinho.
When asked about Ancelotti, TNT Sports pundit Mourinho said:
He's not a social media coach, he's a proper coach.
He comes from meritocracy. Go to his office and look at his medals.
Ancelotti is the only man in football history to have won all five of Europe's big leagues - Serie A, Premier League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and La Liga.
