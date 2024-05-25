Real Madrid bid emotional farewell to retiring Toni Kroos

Real Madrid have paid tribute to legend Toni Kroos in his last game at the Bernabéu before retiring from football this summer.Kroos caused shockwaves among thefan base last week following his decision to bring down the curtain on an illustrious career.The Germany international opted against signing a one year contract extension in Madrid and will hang up his boots after Euro 2024 in his homeland.And Madrid made sure to make their final game of the season against Real Betis at the Bernabéu on Saturday evening could serve as a celebration to Kroos' career.The 34-year-old received a guard of honour from both teams ahead of the game, as fans behind one of the goals unfurled a tifo in his honour.

Kroos took the captain's armband for the evening, and his Madrid teammates wore "Kroos 8" shirts before kick-off.Fans have sung Kroos’ name throughout the first half with his children in tears in the stands.

It isn't easy. I can only say thank you to Madrid fans, the club, my teammates, and this stadium.



I've always felt at home in these 10 years here. I couldn't ask for more. They've been 10 unforgettable years.

Speaking toafter the match, whichdrew 0-0, Kroos said:Kroos has won a staggering 21 trophies during a near 10-year spell at the Spanish capital, and could add a 22nd with this season's Champions League.The final against Borussia Dortmund next week will be Kroos' final club appearance, as he aims for a fifth European title with Madrid, and sixth in his career overall.