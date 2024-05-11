Home

Leverkusen offer free tattoos for fans to mark historic season

Photo: @bayer04fussball
Treble-chasing Bayer Leverkusen are offering fans free club tattoos to immortalise the club's historic campaign.

Unbeaten in 49 games since the start of the season, Leverkusen won their first Bundesliga title in April and are on course for a treble, having qualified for the DFB-Pokal and Europa League finals.

Leverkusen's 49-game unbeaten run beat a 59-year old European record set by Portuguese side Benfica from 1963 to 1965 for the longest unbeaten run across all top-level matches since the introduction of European competitions.

To commemorate this incredible season, the club have launched a campaign called "Love that lasts a lifetime" where fans can choose one of ten designs for a free tattoo to celebrate the amazing achievement.

Photo: bayer04.de
Four sessions of free tattooing have been confirmed with pre-booking essential via an appointment link.

Fans who are unable to get an appointment at the stadium will receive a 19.04 percent - a reference to the year the club was founded - discount on the cost of tattoos from a renowned tattoo studio in Kerpen.

