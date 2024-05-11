Leverkusen offer free tattoos for fans to mark historic season
|Photo: @bayer04fussball
Unbeaten in 49 games since the start of the season, Leverkusen won their first Bundesliga title in April and are on course for a treble, having qualified for the DFB-Pokal and Europa League finals.
Leverkusen's 49-game unbeaten run beat a 59-year old European record set by Portuguese side Benfica from 1963 to 1965 for the longest unbeaten run across all top-level matches since the introduction of European competitions.
To commemorate this incredible season, the club have launched a campaign called "Love that lasts a lifetime" where fans can choose one of ten designs for a free tattoo to celebrate the amazing achievement.
|Photo: bayer04.de
Fans who are unable to get an appointment at the stadium will receive a 19.04 percent - a reference to the year the club was founded - discount on the cost of tattoos from a renowned tattoo studio in Kerpen.
