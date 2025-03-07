Cheating Sunday League player hit by MISSUS on pitch

One of the best moments in Sunday League history occurred at the game being played in the Cheshire & Manchester Sunday League.The bizarre scene took place during a game involving Wythenshawe side Newall Green, where one of the opposition players was smacked by a fuming woman after he allegedly cheated on her.The short clip from during the match shows a number of players waiting around on the sidelines.One player, kitted out in all red, can be seen walking away from a woman with his head down.The woman then hit the player round the back of the head twice, leaving his teammates in shock.As the clip continued, the player rubbed the back of his head but couldn't hold back the pain any longer, as he fell to his knees holding his head.His teammates then came to check up on their wounded ally, before another player was seen speaking to the woman, presumably attempting to calm her down.

NOT EVERY HOLES A GOAL😂



This is the best Sunday league moment in history 😂 pic.twitter.com/kFCiJ2Htuy — Newall Green FC (@NewallGreenfc) March 5, 2025

One of their team has cheated on his missus, his missus has just come and cracked him on the pitch.

One of the Newall Green players can be seen coming over to the team's cameraman and explaining the backstory behind the incident.The video of the pitch-side strike has already amassed over a million views on X.