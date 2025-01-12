Watch Conor McGregor playing in amateur football match
|Photo: @NaSraideanna
The 36-year-old is one of the biggest names to ever come out of MMA having held UFC titles in both featherweight and lightweight divisions.
Last time out, the Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Since then, there have been multiple rumours of a return but nothing has materialised just yet.
On Saturday, though, footage emerged on social media which captured McGregor swapping the Octagon for the football pitch.
The Dubliner played for Black Forge FC against Harding FC in a United Churches Football League (UCFL) Premier Division fixture.
Conor McGregor playing football today @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/Fqh6otrl6h— Paddy🇮🇪 (@NotACasualMMA) January 11, 2025
January 11, 2025McGregor sported the number 11 jersey and appeared on the left wing, going all out, in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw.
In the videos found on various social media platforms, the legendary mixed martial artist was seen flying into challenges across the pitch and throwing the opposition team's players onto the ground.
