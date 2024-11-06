Watch goalkeeper's wonder save with one foot tangled in net

A non-league goalkeeper has produced one of the greatest saves ever made on a football pitch - despite being STUCK in his own net.Bearsted FC's Frankie Leonard went viral after his heroics in their Southern Counties East Football League Premier Division encounter against Fisher FC on Saturday.Leonard defied a calamitous sequence of events only to pull off one of the saves of the season.Fisher's Ed Sata spotted Leonard off his line and hoisted a high shot back toward the unguarded net.Sata's spectacular effort clattered back off the crossbar, though, with the back-pedalling goalkeeper collapsing into his goal.As he rushed out to block the rebound from Fisher striker Courtney Barrington, Leonard got his foot caught up in the netting.A goal looked certain - but Leonard somehow managed to burst out into his six-yard box and thwart his opponent with a remarkable reflex save, despite having to drag his net and half the goal frame behind him.

With Leonard stuck and the net hanging in the air, the whistle then went to stop play as the goal frame fell apart around the Bears keeper.Despite Leonard's heroics, Fisher claimed a 1-0 win at Honey Lane.