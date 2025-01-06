Portuguese club use MILK to draw goal lines due to lack of paint

A Portuguese second division side ran out of paint to draw goal lines before a game that they had to resort to using milk instead.Oliveirense's home clash with rivals Felgueiras on Sunday was doomed before it even started.With the pitch at Estádio Carlos Osório soaked from heavy rainfall, groundsmen needed to redraw the white lines marking the goalkeeper's net and boundaries.Yet the groundsmen managed to hit a major issue when their paint roller ran out of paint.In desperate need of another white liquid, one member of staff came up with an unorthodox solution.He ran off the field and returned with cartons of milk, which has passed around to others to squeeze into the paint roller.

Não havia tinta, então foi usado leite 😅



Aconteceu hoje, no Oliveirense x Felgueiras 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/Jx0jS14QRM — Corvo Bets (@corvo_bets) January 5, 2025

The substitution appeared to work though, with the game going ahead as planned.However, Oliveirense's savviness did not pay off as they were thumped 3-0 in front of their home fans.