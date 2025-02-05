Home chelsea fans hardcore kit off beat premier league video wtf

Chelsea fan caught sniffing shorts given by Enzo Fernández live on TV

Updated: 0 min read
Table of Contents
Chelsea fan caught sniffing shorts given by Enzo Fernández live on TV
One Chelsea supporter had a bizarre reaction when receiving Enzo Fernández's shorts after the Blues' dramatic 2-1 win over West Ham United on Monday.

The Blues' second-half comeback saw Enzo Maresca pick up three points at Stamford Bridge in the victory over one of his predecessors Graham Potter.

After the full-time whistle, many Chelsea stars took off their shirts to give to fans in the crowd.

READ MORE: Someone throws pig's head onto pitch during Corinthians vs Palmeiras game

However, Fernández went a step further by giving away his shorts instead of his shirt.

Cameras captured the moment where the supporter gleefully held the shorts aloft before sniffing them and taking a selfie.

The bizarre moment was highlighted on Sky Sports, with Jamie Carragher reacting in shock and Gianfranco Zola laughing alongside him in the studio.

Get new posts by email:
For any enquiries, please contact us here.

Post a Comment