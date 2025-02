Chelsea fan caught sniffing shorts given by Enzo Fernández live on TV

One Chelsea supporter had a bizarre reaction when receiving Enzo Fernández's shorts after the Blues' dramatic 2-1 win over West Ham United on Monday.The Blues' second-half comeback saw Enzo Maresca pick up three points at Stamford Bridge in the victory over one of his predecessors Graham Potter.After the full-time whistle, many Chelsea stars took off their shirts to give to fans in the crowd.However, Fernández went a step further by giving away his shorts instead of his shirt.Cameras captured the moment where the supporter gleefully held the shorts aloft before sniffing them and taking a selfie.The bizarre moment was highlighted on, with Jamie Carragher reacting in shock and Gianfranco Zola laughing alongside him in the studio.

Le olieron el shortcito con todas las bolas chivadas de Enzo, que marrano pic.twitter.com/m08EIaoyfL — La Perla (@Perla_Londres) February 4, 2025