Mainz parade float mocks Jürgen Klopp over Red Bull move
Table of Contents
|Photo: Reuters
Klopp left Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season after nine years of having renewed the Reds' dwindling fortunes over a decade ago.
A few months after having left the position, the 57-year-old joined Red Bull as head of their global football operations, with clubs in Brazil, United States, Austria, France, and Germany.
Klopp, who has a strong history with Mainz 05 both as a player and a coach, has faced criticism in his homeland since stepping into his new role.
Some Mainz supporters are critical of Klopp's decision to join Red Bull, that owns Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, who are often referred to as the "most hated club in Germany".
Leipzig's rapid rise through the divisions a decade ago to reach the Bundesliga thanks to the energy drinks maker's considerable investment was unpopular with many German fans.
READ MORE: Louis Vuitton owner wants Jürgen Klopp to transform Paris FC into next PSG
And Klopp is now set to have his own float at the Rose Monday carnival parade in Mainz, a parade known for its political satire.
The former Borussia Dortmund coach is one of 10 themed floats made of styrofoam, steel and papier-mache, each of which costs €15,000.
The float depicts Klopp with wings made of banknotes and holding a can of Red Bull's trademark energy drink along with a football.
A message on the side of the float read:
For Kloppo values he no longer cares about, used to matter. Because Red Bull lures with a lot of money, he is now falling off his pedestal with a crash.Among the other floats are Russian President Vladimir Putin stroking the back of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Erling Haaland 'humbled' by Arsenal's stadium DJ
- Bundesliga club quit X after publicly criticising Elon Musk
- José Mourinho mocked as 'The Crying One' after Galatasaray loss
- YouTuber mimicks Lionel Messi's celebration in front of Cristiano Ronaldo's locker
- BBC mock Cristiano Ronaldo after penalty miss vs Slovenia
Post a Comment