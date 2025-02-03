Home arsenal banter erling haaland manchester city off beat troll video

Erling Haaland 'humbled' by Arsenal's stadium DJ

Updated: 0 min read
Table of Contents
Erling Haaland 'humbled' by Arsenal's stadium DJ
Photo: Getty Images
Arsenal took their trolling of Erling Haaland to a different level with the Emirates' DJ joining in mocking the Manchester City striker.

Haaland was relentlessly taunted by Arsenal during his side's humiliating 5-1 defeat on Sunday.

Gabriel yelled in Haaland's face after Martin Ødegaard netted the first goal, whilst youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly cheekily mimicked the Norwegian's famed meditation celebration after scoring for the home side.

Then at full-time, the Emirates' DJ decided to pour more salt in Haaland's wounds by playing Kendrick Lamar's famous track "Humble" over the stadium speakers.

The song was clearly used as revenge on Haaland for his comments after the two sides played out a 2-2 draw in September.

After a fiery clash in Manchester, the star striker was heard telling the Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, "Stay humble, eh? Stay humble."

Haaland also had a furious confrontation with Gabriel Jesus and Lewis-Skelly after his comments towards Arteta.

Get new posts by email:
For any enquiries, please contact us here.

Post a Comment