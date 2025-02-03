Erling Haaland 'humbled' by Arsenal's stadium DJ
|Photo: Getty Images
Haaland was relentlessly taunted by Arsenal during his side's humiliating 5-1 defeat on Sunday.
Gabriel yelled in Haaland's face after Martin Ødegaard netted the first goal, whilst youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly cheekily mimicked the Norwegian's famed meditation celebration after scoring for the home side.
Then at full-time, the Emirates' DJ decided to pour more salt in Haaland's wounds by playing Kendrick Lamar's famous track "Humble" over the stadium speakers.
The song was clearly used as revenge on Haaland for his comments after the two sides played out a 2-2 draw in September.
Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” is played right on the full-time whistle. Wonder who that’s aimed at… #afc pic.twitter.com/jEW7apdsSB— Isaan Khan (@IsaanKhan_) February 2, 2025
After a fiery clash in Manchester, the star striker was heard telling the Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, "Stay humble, eh? Stay humble."
Haaland also had a furious confrontation with Gabriel Jesus and Lewis-Skelly after his comments towards Arteta.
