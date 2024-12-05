Dimitar Berbatov labels Arsenal as 'new STOKE CITY'
The Gunners secured a 2-0 victory against United on Wednesday night thanks to two goals from corner-kicks.
Arsenal's first goal at the Emirates scored by Jurrien Timber following a precise corner from Declan Rice.
William Saliba then sealed the win with a header that United's defence failed to contain.
Mikel Arteta's men have now scored 22 goals from set-pieces since the start of last season, more than any other team in the Premier League.
And Arsenal's ability to capitalise on set-pieces has been likened to the Stoke City side managed by Tony Pulis from 2006 to 2013.
Under Pulis, Stoke earned a reputation for being set-piece specialists, with Rory Delap's long throws being a signature weapon.
Speaking on Amazon Prime Video, Berbatov humorously said:
Probably the Premier League is the only league in the world where you have so many players around the goalkeeper, pushing, shoving, making chaos.
Normally it is going to be a foul. Not here. You need to be strong.
And that's probably why [Ruben Amorim] was watching from the side, he was like, "What is going on with my keeper?" You need to work on that.
As we joke, Arsenal is the new Stoke City, right? Depending on set-pieces, which can give you the win, as it was today.
