Bayern Munich apologise for offensive banners aimed at PSG president
Al-Khelaifi has been a controversial figure in European football, particularly due to his multiple roles and perceived conflicts of interest.
The 51-year-old is the chairman of Qatar Sports Investments, the president of PSG, and chairman of beIN Media Group.
He is also a member of the UEFA Executive Committee and the chairman of the European Club Association (ECA), which has a significant impact on the Champions League's format and commercial strategy.
Additionally, beIN Media Group is a major broadcast partner of the Champions League, raising concerns about potential bias.
Al-Khelaifi was in the stands at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night as PSG lost 1-0 to Bayern in the Champions League.
And the home fans were more than happy to make their feelings known - ironically above a Qatar Airways advertisement.
FC Bayern would like to apologise when its opponents and their representatives in its stadium feel personally attacked in this manner and tone and are offended as a result.Bayern fans had long protested against their own club's sponsorship deals with Qatar, which was accused of human rights abuses before it hosted the 2022 World Cup.
The club would like to make clear that these banners were not authorised by FC Bayern and do not reflect its stance. They are not in keeping with the good and long-standing relationship between the two clubs.
The tone of these banners also goes against the style of FC Bayern and the respectful relationship the club has with its international partners.
The fans eventually got their way last year when Bayern and Qatar Airways ended their sleeve sponsorship which had been worth €20 million per season.
