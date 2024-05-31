Anti-Israel protestor chains himself to goalpost ahead of Scotland-Israel women's game
|Photo: @BabatundeKoiki
The match at Hampden Park on Friday evening was scheduled behind closed doors amid fears it could be disrupted by protestors.
Hundreds of protestors gathered outside the stadium ahead of kick-off to make their feelings heard regarding Israel's military operation in Gaza.
About 400 people, some carrying small coffins and Palestinian flags, gathered at the main stand entrance before kick-off.
As the game was due to kick-off, the teams walked back down the tunnel and headed to the dressing room after a protestor gained entry to the stadium and chained himself to a goal post with a bike lock.
The activist stood wearing a top which read "Red Card For Israel" and held his arms up in the air whilst staff attempted to set him free.
It took a lengthy period to release the protestor and the staff required bolt cutters to get the job done.
After being released from the goalpost, the protestor was escorted off the pitch and outside of the stadium by cops.
The European Championship was eventually given the go-ahead at 7.35pm, 25 minutes after the scheduled kick-off time.
