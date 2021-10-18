Justice for Jamal Khashoggi poster seen outside stadium ahead of Newcastle vs Tottenham

A poster calling for justice for murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been seen around St James' Park before Newcastle United's first game under Saudi ownership.
Sunday's Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur was the first game since the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) completed a £305 million takeover of the North East outfit.
And whilst plenty of fans headed to to the match dressed to welcome their new Middle-Eastern owners, there were also a protest against the new regime.
A van highlighting the murder of journalist Khashoggi was parked up alongside St James' Park as jubilant supporters headed to the game.
On the side of the van were images of both Khashoggi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with the words "Murdered 2.10.18."
Khashoggi, a journalist for the Washington Post and a vocal critic of the Saudi regime, was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 and a CIA report concluded Bin Salman was likely involved.
Khashoggi had criticised Saudi Arabia's government, particularly Bin Salman, in previous journalistic positions and had fled the country in 2017 to live in the US.
The Saudi state have been criticised for human rights abuses and the decision by the Premier League to allow the Newcastle takeover was condemned by Amnesty International.