Son Heung-min becomes victim of fake pregnancy blackmail plot

Photo: Getty Images

Son's Agency Issues Strong Response

Son & Football Limited has reported to the police the individuals who have been blackmailing the player by spreading false information for extortion.



The police are currently investigating, and we will inform you as soon as the investigation results are available.



Son & Football Limited will take strong legal action to ensure that those who have been blackmailing with clear false information are punished without leniency.



We want to emphasise that Son Heung-min is the clear victim of this incident.



We would like to apologise once again to everyone who has supported Son Heung-min for any concern caused by this unfortunate incident.

A Private Star in the Public Eye

My father says this and I agree, as well, when you marry, the number one will be family, wife and kids, and then football.



I want to make sure that while I play at the top level, football can be number one.



You don't know how long you can play at the top level. When you retire, or when you are 33 or 34, you can still have a long life with your family.

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here

Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min is at the centre of an alleged blackmail plot involving false pregnancy claims, with two individuals now under police arrest in South Korea.South Korean police have arrested a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s after the Spurs captain was reportedly targeted in an extortion attempt involving a fake pregnancy.The woman, referred to as Ms A, allegedly claimed she was pregnant with Son's child and demanded several hundred million Korean won in hush money - equivalent to approximately £50,000 to £150,000.The blackmail attempt reportedly began in June 2023, with further demands made by a male accomplice, Mr B, earlier this year.Son reported the matter to Seoul police on 7 May 2025, and the suspects were taken into custody this week.Authorities have confirmed an ongoing investigation into the full scope of the scheme.In a public statement, Son & Football Limited, the forward's management agency, confirmed that legal complaints had been filed and vowed to pursue maximum penalties for those involved.Despite being one of Asia's most recognisable sports figures, Son is known for keeping his personal life private.Though previously linked to K-pop stars Bang Min-ah and Yoo So-young, the 32-year-old is currently single and has stated multiple times that he doesn't plan to marry until after his football career ends.In a past interview with, Son said: