Ex-West Ham ace Dimitri Payet accused of forcing woman to drink own URINE

The first signs of aggression were in December. I asked for two tickets to Vasco and Atlético Mineiro, one for me and one for my friend. And my friend posted a photo of this courtesy without his name appearing and published it on Instagram.



And [Payet] got very angry with me. It was the first time he really offended me, used psychological pressure on me and it was the first time we argued.



From that day on, he started to talk about punishment because I had disappointed him.



I started to feel emotionally violated because he had already started to put pressure on me.



During sexual intercourse, he started to hit me, step on my face, my body. I was afraid to say anything because I knew it was a punishment for my mistake and if I didn't accept the punishment, I could lose him. So, yeah, I ended up accepting it.



Dimitri knew about my psychological problems, using this against me. Dimitri convinced me to put my head in the trash, in the toilet, made me drink my own urine and other sexual bizarre acts.

Former West Ham United star Dimitri Payet has been accused of both physical and psychological violence against a woman in Brazil.Payet plays for Vasco da Gama in Rio de Janeiro and had a seven-month affair with Larissa Ferrari, a 28-year-old Brazilian lawyer.Larissa said in her testimony to Brazilian authorities that she was subjected to violence by Payet during an extramarital relationship that reportedly lasted from September 2024 to March 2025.The 38-year-old allegedly forced Larissa to drink her own urine and lick the floor as well as pushing and stepping on her.Larissa has filed police reports in Rio de Janeiro and Paraná, and has also requested a protective order against Payet.Local authorities have toldthat an investigation is underway, and the matter has been registered with a specialised police station focused on supporting women in abuse cases.In an interview with Brazilian outlet, Larissa detailed the alleged abuse she received during her relationship with the former France international.Payet, who has four children with wife Ludivine in France, has yet to publicly respond to these accusations.It remains to be seen if Vasco takes any action on Payet until he is cleared of the serious allegations against him.