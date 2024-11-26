Home criminal erling haaland manchester city news off field unprofessional wtf

Why Erling Haaland faces jail time in Switzerland

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is currently facing a jail time in Switzerland over an unpaid fine of just ₣60, which is approximately £50.

According to the Official Gazette of the Canton of Vaud in Switzerland, the Norwegian failed to pay a traffic fine, which could lead to a stint in jail during his next visit to Switzerland.

If he plans to visit the country when he eventually gets some time off, Haaland will need to resolve this legal issue with the Swiss authorities first.

Father Alf-Inge Haaland currently resides in the Swiss Canton of Vaud, a place the 24-year-old regularly travels to.

However, considering Haaland's multimillion-pound salary, it is unlikely that the former Borussia Dortmund ace will be imprisoned.

Haaland earns around £19.5 million annually, making him the second-highest-paid player in the Premier League.

