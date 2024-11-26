Why Erling Haaland faces jail time in Switzerland
Table of Contents
|Photo: @ErlingHaaland
According to the Official Gazette of the Canton of Vaud in Switzerland, the Norwegian failed to pay a traffic fine, which could lead to a stint in jail during his next visit to Switzerland.
If he plans to visit the country when he eventually gets some time off, Haaland will need to resolve this legal issue with the Swiss authorities first.
Father Alf-Inge Haaland currently resides in the Swiss Canton of Vaud, a place the 24-year-old regularly travels to.
However, considering Haaland's multimillion-pound salary, it is unlikely that the former Borussia Dortmund ace will be imprisoned.
Haaland earns around £19.5 million annually, making him the second-highest-paid player in the Premier League.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Ex-Inter star drank 50 to 70 beers in one night during COVID
- Newcastle star sends heartbreaking plea after house burgled for second time
- Bundesliga club quit X after publicly criticising Elon Musk
- Swiss soccer player retires at 22 because religion restricts Saturday games
- Someone hacked Fluminense's website to announce Erling Haaland signing
Post a Comment