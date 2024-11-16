Newcastle star sends heartbreaking plea after house burgled for second time
The Brazilian resides in the plush Darras Hall area of Northumberland, known as "Millionaires' Row", with his partner Thays Gondim and their three children.
Their house was first targeted by thieves in back in January whilst he was at St James' Park watching Newcastle take on Manchester City.
After receiving security alerts on his mobile phone, Joelinton immediately informed Northumbria Police, but the perpetrators had already made their escape by the time officers reached the multi-million pound property.
And the 28-year-old has now been the victim of a burglary for the second time in less than a year.
Writing on his Instagram story, Joelinton revealed the distressing news and asked the burglars to leave his family in peace.
Our home was broken into again. To anyone considering doing this: Please know that there is nothing valuable left here!Joelinton, who moved to Newcastle from Hoffenheim in 2019 for a hefty £40 million fee, is just one of a number of Premier League players that have been burgled in the past 12 months.
What we care about most is our family's safety and our kids growing up without fear.
We hope for a community where our children, and everyone's children, feel safe.
We ask that our home be respected as a safe space for our family. We simply want to live in peace.
Other Premier League stars, including Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne and Victor Lindelöf have all been targeted recently.
With wage packets through the roof and public locations of famous faces becoming more accessible in the modern age, robberies continue to pose a significant threat to local communities.
