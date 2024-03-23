Ex-Man City star arrested after rape conviction

Former Manchester City forward Robinho has been arrested after court in Brazil ruled he should serve a nine-year sentence for a rape committed in 2013.
The ex-Brazil international was found guilty by an Italian court in 2017 of being involved in a gang rape at a Milan nightclub four years earlier, when he was playing for AC Milan.
He appealed the conviction, but it was upheld by the Italian Supreme Court in January 2022, confirming his nine-year sentence.
Following this, prosecutors in Italy issued an international arrest warrant for the 40-year-old.
Since extradition wasn't possible, Brazil's courts agreed to enforce the sentence in his home country instead.
A Brazilian supreme ruled earlier this week that the former Santos star would have to go behind the bars, not under house arrest.
Robinho, who has 100 Brazil caps and 28 goals for his country, was arrested shortly after at his flat in Santos.
Reports suggest he may end up serving his sentence in a prison in the city of Tremembé, which have included murderers and serial rapists.
Robinho was the most expensive signing in English football history when he joined the Citizens from Real Madrid for £32.5 million in 2009, shortly after the takeover of the club by Sheikh Mansour and the Abu Dhabi United Group.
In 2009, Robinho had already been accused of assualy of a young woman whilst at City, but charges were dropped a few months later by West Yorkshire Police.
