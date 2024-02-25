Statue of ex-Barcelona star vandalised following rape conviction

A statue of Dani Alves has been vandalised in his hometown following the former Barcelona star's rape conviction.
Regarded as the most famous sportsman to ever come out of Bahia, Alves was honoured in his hometown for a historic football career which saw him win a record 43 trophies for Brazil and clubs that included Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.
A statue of Alves was commissioned in 2020, made by artist Léo Santana, which showed a life-size shape of the player wearing the Brazilian national team jersey and carrying a ball at his feet.
Playing 126 times for his country, Alves was a hero in himetown but his status among the people has been diminished due to his prison sentence.
Earlier this week, the 40-year-old was sentenced to four and a half years in prison after being convicted of raping a woman in a Spanish nightclub.
Following his conviction, his statue in his hometown of Juazeiro, north of Bahia, has been vandalised on multiple occasions.
The constant defacing of the work of art has led local authorities to consider removing it to prevent further vandaslism.