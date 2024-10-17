South Korean ace faces prison sentence for filming illegal sex tapes

I will not do anything wrong in the future and will do my best as a footballer.



I sincerely apologise to the victims who have been affected by my actions, and I am deeply sorry for the disappointment I have caused to all those who have cared and supported me.

South Korean striker Hwang Ui-jo is facing four years in prison after being charged with recording himself having sex with women without their consent.According to prosecutors in the South Korean capital of Seoul, Hwang filmed sexual encounters with two of his partners on four occasions between June and September 2022.Known asor mollae camera in Korea, spycam videos are typically made by men who secretly film women in toilets and elsewhere, although the term can also be applied to secret footage of consensual sex.The case against the 31-year-old emerged last year when his sister-in-law shared private explicit videos of Hwang in an attempt to blackmail him.His sister-in-law was later sentenced to three years in prison in September for the blackmail attempt after Hwang sued her.Despite the blackmail case, the charges against him proceeded as Hwang had filmed the videos illegally and without consent.No details were provided of the women who appeared in the videos without consent, given the illegal nature of their being recorded.During his first court appearance in Seoul on Wednesday, the South Korean international expressed remorse for "disappointment" caused by his actions.Hwang had just last month left Premier League side Nottingham Forest for Turkish outfit Alanyaspor.The forward has also had spells with Greek club Olympiacos - also owned by Forest's Evangelos Marinakis - and French side Bordeaux.Hwang has represented South Korea on 62 occasions, scoring 19 goals for his country whilst winning the Asian Games in 2019.However, he has been suspended from the national team since November last year when the allegations were made.Meanwhile, Hwang is due to be sentenced on December 18.