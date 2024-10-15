Female ref suspended for life over alleged sex tape

I have a long legal road ahead of me, but I will overcome it in the strongest and most forceful way. I hope to have all your support and love in this process.



Crying, screaming and being sad are not things I would do, that's not who I am. I will defend my cause to the end. I am just one of many who are being harmed. I hope to be the last.



There is a sex video that is intended to be associated with me, but it has nothing to do with me and the quality of the image is extremely bad. I am not the person in the video and the fact that I am facing such a serious accusation is an attack on a woman's honour.

Get new posts by email: Subscribe

A scandal has rocked Turkish football following a leaked sexual video allegedly involving of a female referee and her supervisor.Elif Karaarslan has been slapped with a lifetime ban from football after a video was alleged to have shown her having sex with a 61-year-old referee supervisor Orhan Erdemir.The recording has ignited controversy and ultimately led to the suspension of both individuals by the Turkish FA.Erdemir, meanwhile, has confessed to being the male in the video, but said it was circulated without his permission.However, whilst Erdemir admits it was him in the recording, Karaarslan has denied any involvement in the video.Karaarslan has amassed quite the following on social media in recent years, with 462,000 on Instagram.The 24-year-old is known to share more glamorous photos of her dining out at restaurants, holiday snaps, and photos and videos of her sunbathing and swimming in bikinis.