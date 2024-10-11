Outrage in Indonesia over Bahrain's late equaliser in World Cup qualifier

A referee has sparked outrage after extending added time which cost Indonesia the win at Bahrain in the 2026 World Cup Qualification game on Thursday.Indonesia were leading 2-1 in Bahrain National Stadium, and very near their first-ever victory in a third World Cup qualification round, when the fourth official announced that there would be six minutes of added time.After six minutes of extra time, though, referee Abu Bakar Al Kaf did not blow the final whistle, allowing the match to continue.The referee let the game continue until the ninth minute of extra time when Bahrain equalised 2-2 thanks to Mohamed Marhoon's goal.The Omani referee blew the final whistle right after that, inciting protests from Indonesian players and officials.Amid the chaotic scenes, an Indonesia official was shown his marching orders from the bench and the discontent continued even after the match was finally brought to a close.

Indonesia and Bahrain showed their best until the final whistle.



But I have to talk about the shameful decisions of the referees. If Asian football wants to develop, the quality of referees also needs to improve.



If you watch this match, everyone can understand why Indonesia are angry with the referee.



There were six minutes of added time but he gave nine. The referee was biased. For example, every time we stopped a Bahrain player from attacking, the referee called it a foul.

Speaking at a press conference after the match, Indonesia coach Shin Tae-yong expressed his disappointment with the referee's decision.Bahrain now sits fourth in Group C with four points, having won one game, drawn one, and lost one.Meanwhile, Indonesia is in fifth place with three points, having drawn all their matches so far.