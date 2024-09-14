FA Cup winner accused of smuggling TWO TONS of cocaine
The Dutch authorities arrested Stam in June 2023 on suspicion of drug-related offences in 2021 and 2022. He has been held in custody ever since.
Stam's family members are also implicated in the case, indicating a potential family operation.
His parents, brother and girlfriend were arrested alongside him under suspicion of the same offences following a breakthrough on an encrypted messaging platform.
Cops later raided six homes and a camper van, resulting in the seizure of approximately €100,000 in cash, three properties, a yacht, three luxury vehicles, along with six luxury watches and various pieces of jewelry.
And a court in Breda on Thursday heard that Stam had been involved in trafficking 2,217 kilograms of cocaine.
The alleged amount of cocaine involved is staggering, suggesting a significant role in the drug trade.
Stam is also under investigation for alleged money laundering activities, together with four family members.
The 40-year-old celebrated a remarkable achievement earlier in his career, winning the Dutch Eredivisie title with FC Twente under ex-England boss Steve McClaren in 2010.
That helped him land a £2 million move to the Premier League with Wigan Athletic, where he made 73 appearances for the Latics.
He took part in their FA Cup-winning run in 2013, although missed their 1-0 final win over Manchester City.
