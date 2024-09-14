Home criminal drugs news off field

FA Cup winner accused of smuggling TWO TONS of cocaine

Updated: 0 min read
Table of Contents
FA Cup winner accused of smuggling TWO TONS of cocaine
Photo: Getty Images
Former Premier League defender Ron Stam is currently on trial for allegedly smuggling an astonishing two tons of cocaine.

The Dutch authorities arrested Stam in June 2023 on suspicion of drug-related offences in 2021 and 2022. He has been held in custody ever since.

Stam's family members are also implicated in the case, indicating a potential family operation.

His parents, brother and girlfriend were arrested alongside him under suspicion of the same offences following a breakthrough on an encrypted messaging platform.

Cops later raided six homes and a camper van, resulting in the seizure of approximately €100,000 in cash, three properties, a yacht, three luxury vehicles, along with six luxury watches and various pieces of jewelry.

READ MORE: Ex-Liverpool ace opens up on post-retirement cocaine addiction

And a court in Breda on Thursday heard that Stam had been involved in trafficking 2,217 kilograms of cocaine.

The alleged amount of cocaine involved is staggering, suggesting a significant role in the drug trade.

Stam is also under investigation for alleged money laundering activities, together with four family members.

READ MORE: Ex-Man City star arrested after rape conviction

The 40-year-old celebrated a remarkable achievement earlier in his career, winning the Dutch Eredivisie title with FC Twente under ex-England boss Steve McClaren in 2010.

That helped him land a £2 million move to the Premier League with Wigan Athletic, where he made 73 appearances for the Latics.

He took part in their FA Cup-winning run in 2013, although missed their 1-0 final win over Manchester City.

Get new posts by email:

Post a Comment