How France soccer player almost fell prey to scam transfer
|Photo: @SCBastia
Earlier in the week, the 29-year-old believed he was set to join Bundesliga 2 side Eintracht Braunschweig.
With the transfer window closing at 6 PM, he needed to act quickly to travel to Germany.
In the final hours on the deadline day, the midfielder was on his way from Paris to Germany to complete a loan move when he realised he had fallen prey to a scam.
Speaking to L'Equipe, Maggiotti said:
We are on the route between Orly and Roissy with my agent, and then we realise this is not legitimate. The thing is, everything happens in just a few hours.Although he and his agent were able to identify the deception in time, Maggiotti remains shaken by the events.
My agent, through a contact in Germany, conducted further investigations and discovered that Eintracht Brunswick had never shown interest, and this was all a fabrication.
It happened to me, but I wouldn't wish it on anyone. People say footballers have it easy, and it's true, but what I experienced was still very hard.Reports indicate that for several weeks, a man posing as Benjamin Kessel, the sporting director at Braunschweig, had been gathering information using his German phone number.
During those hours of waiting, it was hard. You ask yourself a lot of questions. You say to yourself, "What did I do to deserve this?" But I don't blame anyone. It happened to me, that's all.
The fake official reportedly attempted similar tactics to scam players from Guingamp, Ajaccio and Nancy.
