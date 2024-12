Hacked Jude Bellingham's X account promotes cryptocurrency

Photo: Getty Images

Whilst Jude Bellingham was enjoying a break over the festive period, his X account was hacked.Bellingham's X account made for curious reading on Sunday as his 2.3 million followers were treated to some unusual updates from the England and Real Madrid star.Apparently hackers gained access to Bellingham's account then shared a series of posts relating to cryptocurrency.The 21-year-old later confirmed the hack on his Instagram account, urging followers to ignore the posts on X.In the end, Bellingham's team likely took steps to regain control of his X account.