Hacked Jude Bellingham's X account promotes cryptocurrency
|Photo: Getty Images
Bellingham's X account made for curious reading on Sunday as his 2.3 million followers were treated to some unusual updates from the England and Real Madrid star.
Apparently hackers gained access to Bellingham's account then shared a series of posts relating to cryptocurrency.
|Photo: @losblancoszone
|Photo: Instagram/judebellingham
