Bellingham brothers 'tricked' into signing 10-year contract with Burnley

England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, and his brother Jobe, have been hilariously tricked into joining Championship club Burnley on a "10-year contract".The Bellingham brothers were spotted at Crow Wood Hotel & Spa in Burnley, where a young Clarets fan named Alfie presented them with a makeshift "contract".The handwritten contract humorously read: "We, Jobe and Jude, agree to sign for Burnley for 10 years."The story even caught the attention of Burnley chairman Alan Pace.

Welcome to the recruitment team Alfie 👏🏼 — Alan Pace (@AlanPaceBFC) December 26, 2024

Jude, 21, is currently one of the most celebrated players in European football, having fired Madrid to La Liga and Champions League glory last season, whilst also earning a commendable third-place finish in the 2024 Ballon d'Or rankings.Meanwhile, Jobe, currently plying his trade at Sunderland in the Championship and has been tipped for a bright future, with several Premier League clubs interested in signing the 18-year-old.