Bellingham brothers 'tricked' into signing 10-year contract with Burnley
|Photo: @DeanCockett
The Bellingham brothers were spotted at Crow Wood Hotel & Spa in Burnley, where a young Clarets fan named Alfie presented them with a makeshift "contract".
The handwritten contract humorously read: "We, Jobe and Jude, agree to sign for Burnley for 10 years."
|Photo: @DeanCockett
Welcome to the recruitment team Alfie 👏🏼— Alan Pace (@AlanPaceBFC) December 26, 2024
Meanwhile, Jobe, currently plying his trade at Sunderland in the Championship and has been tipped for a bright future, with several Premier League clubs interested in signing the 18-year-old.
