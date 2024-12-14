Brighton demand Croatian minnows change badge due to similarity

There was a certain, let's say, threat, but in the end, the letter stated they were asking us to change the crest and wouldn't pursue any legal action.



Legally, there was no reason not to comply. It seems they've only just noticed it and decided to respond to a logo that is clearly copied.

Brighton & Hove Albion have sent a letter to Croatian third-tier side Jadran-Galeb to change their crest, which is practically identical - bar the text.Jadran-Galeb, who sit at the top of the third division of the Koprivnica-Križevci County leagues in Croatia, are facing a peculiar challenge after their badge attracted attention from the Premier League side.The Croatian outfit will acquiesce to Brighton's demands and no legal action will come their way if they change their badge.The crest has now been removed from the Croatian Football Federation website, and now Jadran-Galeb will come up with a new crest design.Speaking to, Josip Mađarić, a lawyer who facilitated the removal of the crest, said:Reportedly, Brighton became aware of the issue after a member of the Croatian club went to the Seagulls' headquarters and showed them the crest similarity before proceeding to ask for "some kind of symbolic donation, in the form of equipment."Brighton adopted their logo in 1977, whilst Jadran-Galeb only formed in 2001 from the merger of two local lower-league teams.