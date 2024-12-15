Crypto scammers breach Man United's Instagram and Facebook accounts
|Photo: @ManUtd
Posts on the club's official Instagram and Facebook pages on Friday night encouraged fans to buy a fan token called $REDDEVILS.
In exchange, supporters who purchased the token were promised perks including "exclusive, limited-edition merchandise' and VIP fan experiences."
The fake posts have since deleted from United's Instagram and Facebook accounts.
Our Facebook and Instagram accounts have recently been compromised.This isn't the first time the Premier League side have been targeted by a cyber attack.
Please do not engage with any suspicious activity relating to fan tokens - we are working to rectify the issue and will communicate once complete.
In November 2020, United were hit by a cyber attack on their systems by hackers who threaten leak of sensitive data.
