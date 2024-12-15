Home criminal internet manchester united news off field scam

Crypto scammers breach Man United's Instagram and Facebook accounts

Updated: 0 min read
Table of Contents
Crypto scammers breach Man United's Instagram and Facebook accounts
Photo: @ManUtd
Manchester United had their official Instagram and Facebook accounts infiltrated and defaced by hackers to promote a crypto "fan token".

Posts on the club's official Instagram and Facebook pages on Friday night encouraged fans to buy a fan token called $REDDEVILS.

In exchange, supporters who purchased the token were promised perks including "exclusive, limited-edition merchandise' and VIP fan experiences."

The fake posts have since deleted from United's Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Crypto scammers breach Man United's Instagram and Facebook accounts
A message on United's official Discord channel read:
Our Facebook and Instagram accounts have recently been compromised.

Please do not engage with any suspicious activity relating to fan tokens - we are working to rectify the issue and will communicate once complete.
This isn't the first time the Premier League side have been targeted by a cyber attack.

In November 2020, United were hit by a cyber attack on their systems by hackers who threaten leak of sensitive data.

Get new posts by email:
For any enquiries, please contact us here.

Post a Comment