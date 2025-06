Man arrested after car hits crowd in Liverpool parade horror

Liverpool, UK – May 26, 2025 – A joyous Liverpool FC Premier League trophy parade turned tragic when a car collided with crowds on Dale Street at around 6:00 PM. The crash disrupted celebrations, leaving fans in shock. A 53-year-old local man was arrested, and Merseyside Police,… https://t.co/aUXj456ODg pic.twitter.com/ZyVhpK63lY — Dr. Rishu Fuloria (@dr_fuloria) May 26, 2025

Arrest Made: Attempted Murder and Drug Driving

Police Appeal for Calm

We believe this to be an isolated incident. It is vital that people do not speculate or spread misinformation while investigations continue.

Ambulance Service Responds to Mass Casualty Event

We treated 20 patients at the scene for minor injuries. Another 27 people were transported to hospital. Two, including one child, have suffered serious injuries.

Community in Shock

A day of celebration quickly turned to chaos as a vehicle drove into a crowd of jubilant fans at Liverpool 's Premier League victory parade on Tuesday, injuring at least 50 people.The terrifying incident unfolded on Water Street, near the iconic Liver Building, just hours into the city-wide celebrations attended by an estimated 800,000 people.What began as a triumphant day for Liverpool supporters descended into panic after a people carrier mounted the pavement and struck dozens of onlookers.According to emergency services, 27 people were rushed to hospital, and 20 others were treated at the scene.Among the hospitalised are four children, one of whom, along with an adult, is said to have sustained serious injuries.Merseyside Police have arrested a 53-year-old man from West Derby on suspicion of attempted murder, drug driving, and dangerous driving. He remains in custody.Police are also investigating whether the driver followed an ambulance - which had been waved through a road cordon to treat a medical emergency - as a way to breach the restricted parade route.Despite initial fears and a temporary presence of counter-terror officers, authorities have stated the incident is not believed to be terror-related.In a press briefing, Assistant Chief Constable Sims urged the public to avoid speculation, especially on social media.Merseyside Police emphasised that they are not looking for any other suspects.David Kitchin, spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service, confirmed the scale of the emergency response.What was meant to be a historic and joyful day for Liverpool has instead ended in fear and heartbreak.Emergency services, including medics and police, were praised for their swift action in containing the scene and preventing further harm.The area around Water Street remains cordoned off as forensic teams continue to work, and CCTV and witness footage are being reviewed to piece together the moments leading up to the crash.