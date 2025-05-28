Man arrested after car hits crowd in Liverpool parade horror
The terrifying incident unfolded on Water Street, near the iconic Liver Building, just hours into the city-wide celebrations attended by an estimated 800,000 people.
What began as a triumphant day for Liverpool supporters descended into panic after a people carrier mounted the pavement and struck dozens of onlookers.
According to emergency services, 27 people were rushed to hospital, and 20 others were treated at the scene.
Among the hospitalised are four children, one of whom, along with an adult, is said to have sustained serious injuries.
Liverpool, UK – May 26, 2025 – A joyous Liverpool FC Premier League trophy parade turned tragic when a car collided with crowds on Dale Street at around 6:00 PM. The crash disrupted celebrations, leaving fans in shock. A 53-year-old local man was arrested, and Merseyside Police,… https://t.co/aUXj456ODg pic.twitter.com/ZyVhpK63lY— Dr. Rishu Fuloria (@dr_fuloria) May 26, 2025
Arrest Made: Attempted Murder and Drug Driving
Merseyside Police have arrested a 53-year-old man from West Derby on suspicion of attempted murder, drug driving, and dangerous driving. He remains in custody.
Police are also investigating whether the driver followed an ambulance - which had been waved through a road cordon to treat a medical emergency - as a way to breach the restricted parade route.
Despite initial fears and a temporary presence of counter-terror officers, authorities have stated the incident is not believed to be terror-related.
Police Appeal for Calm
In a press briefing, Assistant Chief Constable Sims urged the public to avoid speculation, especially on social media.
We believe this to be an isolated incident. It is vital that people do not speculate or spread misinformation while investigations continue.
Merseyside Police emphasised that they are not looking for any other suspects.
Ambulance Service Responds to Mass Casualty Event
David Kitchin, spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service, confirmed the scale of the emergency response.
We treated 20 patients at the scene for minor injuries. Another 27 people were transported to hospital. Two, including one child, have suffered serious injuries.
Community in Shock
What was meant to be a historic and joyful day for Liverpool has instead ended in fear and heartbreak.
Emergency services, including medics and police, were praised for their swift action in containing the scene and preventing further harm.
The area around Water Street remains cordoned off as forensic teams continue to work, and CCTV and witness footage are being reviewed to piece together the moments leading up to the crash.
