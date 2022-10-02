127 people killed in Indonesia football fan riot

At least 127 people have died after a riot broke out following an Indonesian league soccer match between Arema and Persebaya Surabaya on Saturday.
Supporters of the Javanese clubs Arema and Persebaya clashed after the hosts were defeated 3-2 at the match in the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang.
Losing the Super East Java Derby, which has grown to be a fierce rivalry, proved too much for some Arema fans as they took to the field after the match.
Police tried to push them back into the stands, hitting some with their batons and kicking others.
Tear gas was then launched on the pitch and into the stands as the situation escalated.
Detik-detik oknum polisi menembak gas air mata ke arah tribun, yang rusuh berada dilapangan dan yang berada di tribun hanya menonton saja tapi mengapa polisi tembak ke arah tribun? apa tidak tau kalau ada anak-anak dan perempuan? #kanjuruhan #arema #persebaya pic.twitter.com/AireHVAxh8— Dattebayo (@ariefwidyatnaz) October 1, 2022
Penembakan gas air mata salah satu penyebab puluhan jiwa tewas di stadion kanjuruhan. STOP KOMPETISI ATAS DASAR KEMANUSIAAN! Cc @jokowi @Kiyai_MarufAmin pic.twitter.com/O5kgtSbgK7— Instagram @akmalmarhali20 (@akmalmarhali) October 1, 2022
Images captured from inside the stadium during the stampede showed huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences.
Further videos posted online showed hallways of what appeared to be a nearby hospital lined with dead bodies.
Akibat ketidakdewasaan suporter yg tidak bisa menerima kekalahan akhirnya berakibat fatal, sekitar 60 orang meninggal sia2 karna kerusuhan suporter Arema di Stadion 😭.— Kepa Argawinata (@KepaArgawinata) October 1, 2022
Ini tragedi terbesar dalam sejarah sepakbola Indonesia 😭.
Pasti tragedi ini akan jadi perhatian publik dunia pic.twitter.com/58Zjc36t61
The number of victims has now been confirmed as 127, including two police officers, with children among those killed. Thirty-four people died in the Kanjuruhan stadium and the rest whilst in hospital, and 180 were injured.
All remaining BRI Liga 1 fixtures this week have been suspended as a result of the deadly incident, whilst the Indonesian FA have confirmed Arema will not host any more games for the rest of the season.