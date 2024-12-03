More than 50 people killed in stadium stampede at Guinea
The fatalities occurred during the final of a tournament in honour of the country's military leader Mamady Doumbouya between Nzérékoré and Labé on Sunday afternoon.
The stampede broke out after a controversial referee decision to expel a player in the 82nd minute of the game.
Fans of the visiting Labé team invaded the pitch and threw stones, whilst security forces responded by releasing tear gas.
The crowd tried to escape the violence by racing into the stadium's only exit, causing a violent stampede.
Distressing images on social media appear to show bodies lined up on the ground, with several children among them.
The official death toll from the crush is 56, but many in the country believe the true number of dead is closer to 100.
Guinea is one of several countries - including Ethiopia, Gambia, Chad, Sierra Leone - that are currently banned from holding international football matches because the venues do not meet international standards.
According to reports, the stadium in which Sunday's crush occurred is an unfinished project that was started decades ago.
