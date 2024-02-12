 Content Warning: Indonesian soccer player struck by lightning during match | inside World Soccer


Monday, February 12, 2024

A soccer player has been tragically killed after being struck by lightning during a game in Indonesia on Saturday.

The man, who was later identified as Septain Raharja, became a victim of a sudden weather change that brought lightning.

He was playing in a friendly match between 2 FLO FC Bandung and FBI Subang at Siliwangi Stadium in Bandung, West Java.

In the terrifying clip, other players can be seen rushing to carry the victim off the field after he fell to the ground.

Local media outlet PRFM News claimed he was initially still breathing shortly after the incident, but sadly died soon after being taken to hospital.

