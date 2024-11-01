Ex-Valencia player killed in Spain's devastating flash floods

Former Valencia player José Castillejo has tragically lost his life in the recent flash floods that devastated parts of Spain.Spain has been hit by freak flashing flooding, with 158 dead so far and many fearing those numbers will continue to rise in the coming days.Parts of the region in eastern Spain were deluged by more than a year's worth of rain in just eight hours on Tuesday causing monstrous flash floods.Walls of rushing water turned narrow streets into death traps and spawned rivers that ripped into the ground floors of homes and swept away everything in its path.The torrents of water destroyed whole villages and an unknown number of people are still missing.

This is Valencia, Spain. A city of warmth, resilience, and beauty.



I've always been proud to call this place my home.



But today, Valencia is unrecognizable. Just two days ago, a catastrophic flood swept through, turning our beloved streets into rivers. pic.twitter.com/k1tmLPmdYT — Chipi (@chipiron_eth) October 31, 2024

Valencia CF mourn the passing of José Castillejo, casualty of the flash floodings.



José Castillejo came up through the [club's] youth system up to U18 level and played for others teams in the region.

Emergency teams are carrying out house by house searches in the worst-hit Valencia region in eastern Spain.Thousands of people were left without water and electricity and hundreds were stranded after their cars were wrecked or roads were blocked.The aftermath of the floods looked eerily similar to the damage left by a hurricane or tsunami, with cars piled up alongside uprooted trees and downed power lines.Among the casualties so far was footballer Castillejo, 28, who was in Valencia's academy and played for the club up to U18s level.And the La Liga side have reacted to the sad news that their former player has lost his life in the disaster.Whilst he never made the grade at Valencia, Castillejo went on to represent Torre Levante, Paterna, Eldense, Buñol, Recambios Colón, Roda, Torre Levante and Vilamarxant.Earlier this week, the RFEF rescheduled Valencia's Copa del Rey match at Parla that was due to be played on Wednesday.Meanwhile, a Formula E event scheduled to take place in Valencia has also been postponed.