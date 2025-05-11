Hamburg fans storm pitch after Bundesliga promotion, 25 hospitalised in wild celebrations

Seven years later. Hamburg are up. pic.twitter.com/acpdpZGtct — Seb Stafford-Bloor (@SebSB) May 10, 2025

Pitch Invasion Turns Dangerous: Dozens Injured

The Dinosaurs Return: Hamburg End Bundesliga Exile

A long-awaited return to the Bundesliga turned into scenes of chaos and concern as jubilant Hamburg fans stormed the pitch following Saturday's emphatic 6-1 victory over SSV Ulm, securing promotion after seven seasons in Germany's second tier.The win, which puts HSV four points clear of third-placed Elversberg with just one game to play, sparked wild celebrations at the Volksparkstadion.Joy quickly turned to crisis, though, as a mass pitch invasion reportedly resulted in at least 25 fans hospitalised, with one said to be in life-threatening condition.According to, the aftermath saw 19 people seriously injured, five suffering minor wounds, and one critically hurt.44 individuals received on-site medical treatment, with 65 firefighters and emergency responders deployed in what was described as a major rescue operation.Several fans were reportedly injured after leaping from the stands to join celebrations on the pitch, whilst others attempted to access the players' dressing rooms before being held back by police.The chaos was compounded by strained emergency services in the city, already stretched thin due to the 836th Hafengeburtstag festival and a major concert at the Barclays Arena.Known as the "Bundesliga Dinosaurs" for their record stint in the top flight since the league's founding in 1963, Hamburg were relegated for the first time in 2018.Years of near-misses and heartbreak followed, but this season, under intense pressure, the club finally delivered.With just one fixture remaining, Hamburg lead the 2. Bundesliga with 59 points, ahead of Cologne (58) and Elversberg (55).One more positive result will seal the title, but promotion is already mathematically confirmed.