Mexico coach left bloodied after being hit with beer can by Honduran fans
|Photo: Getty Images
After the final whistle in the first leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final at the Estadio General Francisco Morazán, objects were thrown from the stands towards the El Tri coach and a beer can smacked the top of his head.
Aguirre then shook hands with the Honduras coaching team with blood streaming down the side of his face.
The ex-Atlético Madrid coach, though, was unfazed by the incident as he continued smiling before he casually walked across the field.
READ MORE: Brazil striker gets red card after THREE seconds!
Aguirre even refused to dwell on the subject in his press conference after the game.
Nothing, it is just football. The game was hard fought, and they played better.Honduras coach Reinaldo Rueda condemned the incident immediately after the match and went on to apologise to Aguirre as well as Mexico.
Regarding the other [the incident], there's no need to mention it, I'm not one who complains, it is just football, nothing happened.
I'm sad for what happened at the end of the match, because he is a human being.
I want to apologise to the Mexican people and to Aguirre, this cannot happen.
