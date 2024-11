Italian Serie C coach confronts own player for getting red card

Triestina coach Pep Clotet was the talk of Italian football after a heated confrontation with his own player during a Serie C match.On Friday night, Triestina was up against Giana Erminio in a Serie C clash at the Stadio Nereo Rocco.With 33 minutes on the clock, Triestina were reduced to 10-men after Raimonds Krollis was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge.Clotet, who was appointed by Triestina last month, was visibly furious with the Latvian forward.As Krollis walked off the pitch, Clotet grabbed the 23-year-old by the collar and started to shake him in front of the home crowd.Krollis, visibly downcast and taken aback by the confrontation, made no attempt to escape his coach's astonishing outburst.

Krollis is done with Triestina as long as I am in charge.



My reaction was justified based on his unacceptable behaviour, which tarnishes our club and football as a whole.

Triestina ended up losing the match after a goal from Gabriel Avinci in the 87th minute.The result leaves Triestina rooted to the bottom of the Serie C table with just six points from 14 games.Meanwhile, Clotet doesn't regret his behaviour with Krollis, despite widespread criticism.Speaking after the match, the Spaniard was adamant that he had behaved stated that what Krollis did was unacceptable.Before taking charge of Trestina, Clotet had spells at the likes of Cornellà, Espanyol, Figueres, Halmstad, Atlético Malagueño and also managed English sides Oxford United and Birmingham City.The 47-year-old famously gave England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham his senior debut at Birmingham as a 16-year-old.