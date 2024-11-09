Italian Serie C coach confronts own player for getting red card

Triestina coach Pep Clotet was the talk of Italian football after a heated confrontation with his own player during a Serie C match.On Friday night, Triestina was up against Giana Erminio in a Serie C clash at the Stadio Nereo Rocco.With 33 minutes on the clock, Triestina were reduced to 10-men after Raimonds Krollis was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge.Clotet, who was appointed by Triestina last month, was visibly furious with the Latvian forward.As Krollis walked off the pitch, Clotet grabbed the 23-year-old by the collar and started to shake him in front of the home crowd.Krollis, visibly downcast and taken aback by the confrontation, made no attempt to escape his coach's astonishing outburst.

Triestina-Giana Erminio.

I padroni di casa restano in 10 per l'espulsione di Krollis.

Mister Clotet accorre subito per consolarlo e fargli capire che capita a tutti di commettere un errore.

Semplicemente Lega Pro. pic.twitter.com/xmKqxV1Aun — La Ragione Di Stato (@ragionedistato) November 8, 2024

Krollis is done with Triestina as long as I am in charge.



My reaction was justified based on his unacceptable behaviour, which tarnishes our club and football as a whole.

