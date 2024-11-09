Italian Serie C coach confronts own player for getting red card
Table of Contents
On Friday night, Triestina was up against Giana Erminio in a Serie C clash at the Stadio Nereo Rocco.
With 33 minutes on the clock, Triestina were reduced to 10-men after Raimonds Krollis was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge.
Clotet, who was appointed by Triestina last month, was visibly furious with the Latvian forward.
As Krollis walked off the pitch, Clotet grabbed the 23-year-old by the collar and started to shake him in front of the home crowd.
Krollis, visibly downcast and taken aback by the confrontation, made no attempt to escape his coach's astonishing outburst.
Triestina ended up losing the match after a goal from Gabriel Avinci in the 87th minute.
Triestina-Giana Erminio.— La Ragione Di Stato (@ragionedistato) November 8, 2024
I padroni di casa restano in 10 per l'espulsione di Krollis.
Mister Clotet accorre subito per consolarlo e fargli capire che capita a tutti di commettere un errore.
Semplicemente Lega Pro. pic.twitter.com/xmKqxV1Aun
The result leaves Triestina rooted to the bottom of the Serie C table with just six points from 14 games.
READ MORE: Real Madrid legend released by Fluminense after touchline row with coach
Meanwhile, Clotet doesn't regret his behaviour with Krollis, despite widespread criticism.
Speaking after the match, the Spaniard was adamant that he had behaved stated that what Krollis did was unacceptable.
Krollis is done with Triestina as long as I am in charge.Before taking charge of Trestina, Clotet had spells at the likes of Cornellà, Espanyol, Figueres, Halmstad, Atlético Malagueño and also managed English sides Oxford United and Birmingham City.
My reaction was justified based on his unacceptable behaviour, which tarnishes our club and football as a whole.
The 47-year-old famously gave England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham his senior debut at Birmingham as a 16-year-old.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Someone throws pig's head onto pitch during Corinthians vs Palmeiras game
- Brazil striker gets red card after THREE seconds!
- Montpellier president sacks coach in post-game interview on live TV
- Outrage in Indonesia over Bahrain's late equaliser in World Cup qualifier
- Iranian soccer player fined & suspended for hugging female fan
Post a Comment