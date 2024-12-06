Tragedy in Uganda! Arsenal fan shot dead celebrating Man Utd win
|Photo: @radio5uganda
The incident occurred at a restaurant in Lukaya town in central Uganda, about 62 miles from the capital Kampala.
According to the BBC, the building manager was angered by the noise that the jubilant supporters were making and asked the guard to intervene.
Despite a clear warning to tone down the celebrations, the fans remained undeterred, continuing to revel in their team's triumph.
In a misguided attempt to silence the celebrations, the manager switched off the power in the restaurant.
The move annoyed the fans who decided to ignite further uproar at the restaurant, causing the security guard on the large crowd.
Tragically, 30-year-old John Ssenyonga was pronounced dead at the scene, whilst another Arsenal fan Lawrence Mugejera was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a stray bullet.
Following the harrowing event, both the security guard and the building manager have fled the scene, with the police looking for them.
The incident is the latest in a series of violent outbreaks linked to football matches in Uganda, a nation ardently devoted to the English Premier League.
Last October, an Arsenal supporter stabbed a United fan following a heated discussion regarding a match outcome.
In January of the previous year, a youth councillor died from stab wounds in Kampala after intervening in a fight after Arsenal lost to Manchester City.
