Everything you need to know about new Arsenal 2025/26 home kit

Table of Contents
Photo: Arsenal FC
Arsenal have officially unveiled their 2025/26 home kit, and it's a striking blend of tradition, symbolism and sleek modern design.

The club's continued collaboration with adidas has once again produced a shirt that blends heritage with innovation, taking fans on an emotional journey "to the heart of Arsenal".

Here's a complete breakdown of the design details, release info, pricing, where to buy and a look at how it was launched.

When Was the New Arsenal Kit Released?

The Arsenal 2025/26 home kit was officially launched on 15 May 2025, shortly before the club's final home match of the season against Newcastle United, where it was worn on pitch for the first time.

Fans praised the design's blend of simplicity and symbolism, with many noting its resemblance to some of the club's most iconic shirts of the past.

Kit Design: A Classic Look with a Bold Twist

Arsenal's new strip returns to its iconic red and white palette, a colour combination not seen in its purest form since the 2022/23 season.

But this isn't just a retro throwback as the shirt is infused with emotional symbolism.

Key Design Elements

🔴 Primary red body with crisp white sleeves

⚪ White adidas logo for a clean, two-tone finish

🅰️ Unique "Gothic A" pattern across the front panel

❤️ Inspired by the human heart - representing passion and connection to the club

The theme, titled "The Heart of Arsenal", is more than just a slogan.

It includes a launch film featuring first-team stars from the men's and women's squads, soundtracked by actual heartbeats recorded from the players - a powerful reminder of what drives Arsenal, on and off the pitch.

Continuing the Legacy

Arsenal's deal with adidas runs until at least the 2025/26 season, and recent kits have paid homage to the club's rich history.

The 2024/25 home kit featured a retro badge, and this year's edition continues the nostalgic thread with a design that speaks to identity, emotion and loyalty.

Kit Pricing

Adult replica shirt: £85

Match version (player issue): £120

Whether you're heading to the Emirates or watching from home, this shirt is a must-have addition for Arsenal fans worldwide.

