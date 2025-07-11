Everything you need to know about new Arsenal 2025/26 home kit
Table of Contents
|Photo: Arsenal FC
The club's continued collaboration with adidas has once again produced a shirt that blends heritage with innovation, taking fans on an emotional journey "to the heart of Arsenal".
Here's a complete breakdown of the design details, release info, pricing, where to buy and a look at how it was launched.
When Was the New Arsenal Kit Released?
The Arsenal 2025/26 home kit was officially launched on 15 May 2025, shortly before the club's final home match of the season against Newcastle United, where it was worn on pitch for the first time.
Fans praised the design's blend of simplicity and symbolism, with many noting its resemblance to some of the club's most iconic shirts of the past.
Kit Design: A Classic Look with a Bold Twist
Arsenal's new strip returns to its iconic red and white palette, a colour combination not seen in its purest form since the 2022/23 season.
But this isn't just a retro throwback as the shirt is infused with emotional symbolism.
Key Design Elements
🔴 Primary red body with crisp white sleeves
⚪ White adidas logo for a clean, two-tone finish
🅰️ Unique "Gothic A" pattern across the front panel
❤️ Inspired by the human heart - representing passion and connection to the club
The theme, titled "The Heart of Arsenal", is more than just a slogan.
It includes a launch film featuring first-team stars from the men's and women's squads, soundtracked by actual heartbeats recorded from the players - a powerful reminder of what drives Arsenal, on and off the pitch.
The pulse of our club.— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 15, 2025
Our new 25/26 @adidasFootball home kit is available now on Arsenal Direct and in-store 🛒
Arsenal's deal with adidas runs until at least the 2025/26 season, and recent kits have paid homage to the club's rich history.
The 2024/25 home kit featured a retro badge, and this year's edition continues the nostalgic thread with a design that speaks to identity, emotion and loyalty.
Kit Pricing
Adult replica shirt: £85
Match version (player issue): £120
🛒 Buy the new Arsenal 2025/26 home kit now via Fanatics - Official Retailer.
Whether you're heading to the Emirates or watching from home, this shirt is a must-have addition for Arsenal fans worldwide.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Newcastle apologise and delete third kit launch video after Rising Sun flag backlash
- Tottenham's 2025/26 kit launch pokes fun at infamous 'lasagne-gate' incident
- Man Utd unveil 2025/26 home kit inspired by Old Trafford's legacy
- Juventus reveal 2025/26 home kit featuring bold pink details
- AC Milan's fiery 2025/26 home kit inspired by club's devilish roots
Post a Comment