Juventus reveal 2025/26 home kit featuring bold pink details

Photo: juventus.com

Barcode Stripes and a Touch of Pink

Modern Look for a Global Stage

Where to Buy the Juventus 2025/26 Kit

£126 (UK)

€150 (Europe)

$110 (US)

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here

Juventus have officially unveiled their striking new 2025-26 home kit, and it's already creating buzz with a bold mix of tradition and innovation.The-designed shirt was launched on 14 May, ahead of schedule, to prepare for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, which kicks off on 15 June.The new jersey keeps the iconic black and white stripes fans know and love but shakes things up with a barcode-inspired pattern and "Bliss Pink" accents - a nod to Juve's original kits from the late 1800s.The logos and sleeve trim now feature this subtle but eye-catching shade of pink, blending heritage with high fashion.It's the first time pink has appeared on Juventus' home strip since the 2019/20 season.The design pays homage to the club's early years, when pink was part of their very first kits in 1897.The early reveal of the home shirt is linked to the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, where Juventus will represent Italy on the world stage.The away kit is expected to follow later this month.- now in its 10th year as Juve's kit partner - has delivered some bold and divisive looks in recent seasons, but this latest release strikes a balance between nostalgia and forward-thinking design.The new Juventus 2025/26 home kit is available now - and expected to be a top seller.Prices: