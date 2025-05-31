AC Milan's fiery 2025/26 home kit inspired by club's devilish roots

Photo: acmilan.com

A Nod to Kilpin's Vision: Red Like Flames, Black to Inspire Fear

Our colours will be red like flames and black to invoke fear in our opponents.

Tradition Meets Innovation

The new Home kit reflects the Club's heritage through a design that builds on our traditions while introducing subtle elements of innovation.



It draws inspiration from the legacy of our colours and symbols, continuing the stylistic direction developed with PUMA over the past few seasons.



The result is a kit that combines tradition and innovation in a coherent way, while remaining true to our roots.

This kit is sure to remind everyone of the fear this team can distill in the opposition and ensure the Rossoneri bring the heat from the sidelines.

Two Editions: Elite Performance & Everyday Style

Authentic Jersey - As worn by the players, crafted with ULTRAWEAVE fabric for elite performance: ultra-lightweight and friction-reducing.

- As worn by the players, crafted with ULTRAWEAVE fabric for elite performance: ultra-lightweight and friction-reducing. Replica Jersey - Designed for fans, with a more relaxed fit while maintaining the same bold aesthetic. Ideal for match days or casual wear.

Sustainability: Made with RE:FIBRE Technology

Where to Buy the 2025/26 AC Milan Home Kit

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here

AC Milan and global sportswear giantshave officially launched their 2025/26 home kit, and it's already turning heads.First unveiled on 22 May, the new shirt is a bold tribute to the club's iconic nickname, "The Team of Devils".More than a week into its release, fans across the globe are praising the modern take on the's classic look, now available for purchase both in-store and online.The kit draws deeply from Herbert Kilpin's 1899 founding vision, who famously said:That devilish spirit is captured through striking flame graphics woven into the classic red and black stripes, and a fiery red crest that adds a contemporary edge without sacrificing the club's historic essence.Speaking on the design, Maikel Oettle, Milan's Chief Commercial Officer, shared:Marco Mueller,'s Senior Director of Product Line Management Teamsport Apparel, echoed the sentiment.The shirt comes in two versions:Both versions feature's dryCELL moisture-wicking technology to keep you dry and comfortable.In a push towards eco-conscious production, the Replica Jersey is part of's RE:FIBRE initiative, made using at least 95% recycled textile waste.This sustainable approach helps reduce environmental impact without compromising on quality or comfort.The Milan home shirt is available now at official club outlets,stores, and trusted retailers worldwide.Available in a wide range of sizes for men, women, and kids, it's the perfect addition for die-hardfans or stylish football kit collectors.