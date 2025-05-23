Arsenal 2025/26 Kit: Home shirt unveiled by adidas
Table of Contents
|Photo: arsenal.com
Created in partnership with adidas, the shirt pays tribute to the "Heart of Arsenal", blending tradition with innovation and a strong emotional punch.
A Kit With Heart - Literally
The centrepiece of the campaign is a short film featuring stars like Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, and Leah Williamson, whose real heartbeats form the soundtrack to a bespoke musical score.
The promo captures the calm before the storm in the dressing room, setting a deeply personal tone to the kit reveal.
The shirt itself is predominantly red with crisp white sleeves - a classic Arsenal look - but is layered with a gothic-style "A" pattern woven into the fabric.
This subtle design harks back to the club's mid-20th century crest and incorporates the famous Latin motto: Victoria Concordia Crescit (Victory Through Harmony).
A chunky crew neck collar returns for the first time since the 2020/21 season, giving the shirt a retro-modern edge.
The full name "Arsenal" is printed in gothic script on the back of the neck, further tying the design into the club's heritage.
The pulse of our club.— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 15, 2025
Our new 25/26 @adidasFootball home kit is available now on Arsenal Direct and in-store 🛒
Don't Miss Out - Own the New Arsenal Kit Today
The Arsenal 2025/26 home kit is available now - but stock won't last.
✅ Buy now on Fanatics – official retailer, 100% authentic, worldwide delivery.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Man City launch new home kit for Club World Cup in USA
- Real Betis launch limited edition Naruto-themed jersey in Tokyo
- Why AC Milan players wearing mother's names on kits vs Cagliari
- Newcastle introduce revolutionary new kit designed for deaf fans
- OnlyFans model wears half-and-half Chelsea & Man City shirt
Post a Comment