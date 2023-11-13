OnlyFans model wears half-and-half Chelsea & Man City shirt

Stunning Chelsea fan Astrid Wett has caused quite the stir on social media as she rocked up to Stamford Bridge wearing a half-and-half kit.
Wett, who is a big Chelsea fan, was one of those in attendance in London on Sunday as Manchester City and the Blues played out a thrilling 4-4 draw.
But before the game, the OnlyFans model provided plenty of talking points with her outfit choice.
The 23-year-old had arrived in west London with a Chelsea shirt on the left-hand side of her body with a City kit on the other.
And fans were quick to lay into her outfit on social media.