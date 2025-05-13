//

Man City launch new home kit for Club World Cup in USA

Photo: @ManCity
Manchester City have unveiled their stunning new home kit for the 2025/26 season, which will debut on the global stage at this summer's FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Designed by Puma, the new shirt features a white diagonal sash across the club's signature sky blue, marking the first time the iconic design has appeared on a home kit.

The sash is a nostalgic nod to classic City away kits of the 1970s, reimagined with a modern twist.

City are set to wear the kit during their Club World Cup campaign, where they'll face Wydad AC (June 18, Philadelphia), Al Ain (June 22, Atlanta) and Juventus (June 26, Orlando) in the group stages of the newly expanded 32-team tournament.

A Bridge Between Eras: Retro Meets Futurism

Puma's design blends tradition and innovation, with white sleeve cuffs and back collar detailing complementing the cloud-like sash.

Omar Marmoush dons Manchester City's new home kit for Club World Cup in USA
Photo: @ManCity
The kit was launched via a theatrical promo video featuring actor John Thompson as a talent show host.

Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Manuel Akanji, Oscar Bobb, and Ederson all take part, alongside cameos from former players Micah Richards, Joleon Lescott, and Mike Summerbee.

The video was filmed at the Clayton Official Supporters Club, just around the corner from the Etihad Stadium.

Notably absent from the launch was Jack Grealish, whose omission from the promo sparked some curiosity among fans.
Where to Buy the Manchester City 2025/26 Kit

The shirt is priced at £85, with the authentic version retailing at £130.

