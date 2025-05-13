Man City launch new home kit for Club World Cup in USA
|Photo: @ManCity
Designed by Puma, the new shirt features a white diagonal sash across the club's signature sky blue, marking the first time the iconic design has appeared on a home kit.
The sash is a nostalgic nod to classic City away kits of the 1970s, reimagined with a modern twist.
City are set to wear the kit during their Club World Cup campaign, where they'll face Wydad AC (June 18, Philadelphia), Al Ain (June 22, Atlanta) and Juventus (June 26, Orlando) in the group stages of the newly expanded 32-team tournament.
A Bridge Between Eras: Retro Meets Futurism
Puma's design blends tradition and innovation, with white sleeve cuffs and back collar detailing complementing the cloud-like sash.
|Photo: @ManCity
Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Manuel Akanji, Oscar Bobb, and Ederson all take part, alongside cameos from former players Micah Richards, Joleon Lescott, and Mike Summerbee.
The video was filmed at the Clayton Official Supporters Club, just around the corner from the Etihad Stadium.
Notably absent from the launch was Jack Grealish, whose omission from the promo sparked some curiosity among fans.
Where to Buy the Manchester City 2025/26 Kit
A new chapter awaits ⏳ pic.twitter.com/UWm3BEibeH— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 13, 2025
The shirt is priced at £85, with the authentic version retailing at £130.
